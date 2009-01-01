Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650SX in 300SX Hull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location North Dakota Posts 12 650SX in 300SX Hull What do i have to do to fit a 650SX engine into a 300SX hull? Would i need to swap the pump or will the 300SX pump hold up? I also would like to use a waterbox as well. I would like to keep the oil injection system. Someone please give me info, I am new to all of this. #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location minnesota Posts 1,112 Re: 650SX in 300SX Hull Ditch the oil injection because they are known to fail. Just premix. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) flyhigh999 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

