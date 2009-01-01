pxctoday

    yieldsign27
    Jun 2017
    North Dakota
    12

    650SX in 300SX Hull

    What do i have to do to fit a 650SX engine into a 300SX hull? Would i need to swap the pump or will the 300SX pump hold up? I also would like to use a waterbox as well. I would like to keep the oil injection system. Someone please give me info, I am new to all of this.
    mmcahow
    Jul 2011
    minnesota
    1,112

    Re: 650SX in 300SX Hull

    Ditch the oil injection because they are known to fail. Just premix.
