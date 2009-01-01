pxctoday

  1. Today, 09:13 PM #1
    550 OCJS master cylinder

    image.jpgimage.jpg
    OCJS master cylinder , 1.0 over , ported , with milled and squished head , 180 psi , pump gas complete top end , 500$ shipped , super rare , this is when you could get really cool parts for your skis
