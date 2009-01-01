|
|
-
Resident Guru
550 OCJS master cylinder
image.jpgimage.jpg
OCJS master cylinder , 1.0 over , ported , with milled and squished head , 180 psi , pump gas complete top end , 500$ shipped , super rare , this is when you could get really cool parts for your skis
Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 09:14 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules