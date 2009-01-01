|
|
-
Critters or worse?
I started my 2005 Yamaha VX110 today. I quickly noticed bits of white stuff coming out the exhaust and floating on the water. I wondered if it could be nesting material (like some critter got into my water box) except it's white. I wondered if it was material from the air cleaner - in which case I've probably scoured my cylinder walls.
Has anybody ever seen this on your ski?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)
- Rideallseasons
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules