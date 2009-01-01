Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Critters or worse? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2006 Location PA Age 70 Posts 58 Critters or worse? I started my 2005 Yamaha VX110 today. I quickly noticed bits of white stuff coming out the exhaust and floating on the water. I wondered if it could be nesting material (like some critter got into my water box) except it's white. I wondered if it was material from the air cleaner - in which case I've probably scoured my cylinder walls.



