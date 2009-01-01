pxctoday

Thread: 96 WB2 IL 1k

  Today, 04:41 PM
    blaster121
    blaster121 is offline
    Frequent Poster blaster121's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    joliet Ilinois
    Posts
    282

    96 WB2 IL 1k

    I have a 96 waveblaster 2 for sale, in good shape. The white on the ski was repainted at some point in time and is in good shape. Ski just needs a battery it fires right up and compression is 135 145, Title in hand. 1k
    Last edited by blaster121; Today at 04:42 PM. Reason: forgot price
