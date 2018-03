Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997' Seadoo GTX #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 296 1997' Seadoo GTX 97' Seadoo GTX ski for sale. Engine won't turn over. Appears to be locked up. I have not pulled head or spark plugs or pump to investigate or diagnose. I would assume it needs engine rebuilt. Title in hand. Seat is included but was in my vehicle while taking pictures. Electronics are good. No trailer. Will load on your trailer or truck.



$650 obo.















