Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2 - 96' Seadoo GTX #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 292 2 - 96' Seadoo GTX Selling 2 - 1996' Seadoo GTX skis, both run and have proper compression. One has full tank of gas and starts and runs great. Other one runs as well but could use carbs rebuilt. Both have had fuel lines replaced. No trailer.



$2000 obo. for the pair.



Located in Cary, NC.









Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules