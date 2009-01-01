Selling my FX1. Has lots of mods, pistons, pipe, MSD ignition, etc. Hull isn't perfect but you can see in pictures condition. No major damage. Has cracks in front on nose from low speed contact with dock at lake. Runs great. No trailer. Located in Cary, NC.
From my research it has the rare FX1 hull-specific Factory Pipe complete.
Asking $3,000 obo.
Currently in garage storage out of weather.
PM me your cell phone number and we can setup time for you to come see it.
Tried to rotate pics but it keeps converting them back.