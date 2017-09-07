|
|
-
Top Dog
Custom made Kawi 800/750 reed setup
Selling a custom made reed setup for a 750/800 kawasaki.
These are reed spacers and reed cage holders built into one component. The reeds are seadoo 951 carbon Rinaldi reeds. They snap into the spacers. Less chance for airleaks, better reeds, an all around custom cleaner setup.
Comes as a complete set ready to use, plus a whole spare set of extra rinaldi carbon reeds.
$165 shipped
20170907_195252.jpg20170907_195141.jpg20170907_195118.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules