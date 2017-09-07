Selling a custom made reed setup for a 750/800 kawasaki.

These are reed spacers and reed cage holders built into one component. The reeds are seadoo 951 carbon Rinaldi reeds. They snap into the spacers. Less chance for airleaks, better reeds, an all around custom cleaner setup.

Comes as a complete set ready to use, plus a whole spare set of extra rinaldi carbon reeds.

$165 shipped

20170907_195252.jpg20170907_195141.jpg20170907_195118.jpg