It is extremely important that you know at any given time and during a batch what is the winning percentage of the cards you have in your hands. Of course, statistics are also important in roulette, where the frequency that comes out of a number or color can be used for your benefit. Good players have an intimacy with the statistics of the game and always take them into consideration before making a decision. If you are one of those who always think in percentages and analyze each hand or game round in odds, then you can call yourself a good player. This skill is usually proportional to the hours a player has spent on a table or otherwise his experience, but many do it unconsciously after some games. To Know More About Casino Check Our Website Golden Nugget Casino Online