Up for sale is an extremely upgraded 1998 750 SXi Pro hull with a large list of included parts. It has a current title and registration. My goal was to get the ski close to the last Pros Team Kawasaki raced. It ended up being a cross between Victor Sheldon’s 1998 Pro ski and the later ones MacC and Motz raced. These mods transform the hull and definitely make it seem like a budget sxr with the more friendly handling and smaller feel of the 750 hulls. I ran this ski with a superstock 800 engine, I will post a link to my build below. I have a couple of more pressing builds to complete, which is the only reason I am selling.
The hull as it sits has the engine, pipe, and ebox out of it. No impeller in pump. A huge variety of possible engine and parts combinations is available on this. I am in the process of rebuilding the bottom end of the original big pin 750 engine, which is available as well.
Offers will be considered, but as soon as we get below 2k for the parts listed, I’m going to be very hesitant to include the Skat intake or 3DR hood. Both of those parts are exceedingly rare and I would be willing to hold onto them and sell the balance of the package for less, for example with the OEM hood and a jet dynamics intake grate.
$2000.00 for all parts listed below,
$2500.00 for all parts listed below, plus all remaining original parts I have, original engine (currently disassembled) with all remaining parts, carbs, oem pipe (whole ski minus intake manifold, ebox and impeller)
Parts list details:
1998 SXI Pro
Hull:
3DR carbon fiber hood (new as of 2012 and in excellent shape)
Stock hood available
3DR Front Sponsons (installed as new in 2012)
Blowsion hull extensions
Modified oem rear sponsons
Full Jetrim pad kit
750 gph bilge pump
Skat Trak stainless steel intake grate
Craftsman’s carbon sxr ride plate
Billet exhaust exit
Black anodized bilge and pisser fittings
Full adhesive bumper kit
NEW as of 2012 Fuel tank (WHITE!) with billet fuel sender
Pump (no impeller)
Bulkhead bearing mount (rebuilt)
Driveshaft
A few top secret hull mods
Pole:
AC Pole -2”
UMI billet sub plate and steering
Blowsion 4 degree bars
Stx start stop and finger throttle
ODI Ruffian grips
Build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...398&highlight=
This is by a significant margin the best handling pro I have been on. Yet I have learned quite a bit and know the next few steps which could be taken with this set up. As such I’d be happy to offer the buyer some of this knowledge in order to get the most out of this package. As it sits now, I’d say it has probably about 80% of the sxr’s handling. High speed turns are transformed and porpoising is completely eliminated. The rear end really sticks and an aggressive ride plate only improves things.
More pictures available upon request, these are what I had handy.
Pro1.jpgPro2.jpgPro3.jpgPro4.jpg