Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Extremely Modified 1998 Kawasaki SXi Pro Hull Package Inspired by Victor Sheldons 19 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location Chicago / Portage, MI Age 35 Posts 3,874 Extremely Modified 1998 Kawasaki SXi Pro Hull Package Inspired by Victor Sheldons 19 Up for sale is an extremely upgraded 1998 750 SXi Pro hull with a large list of included parts. It has a current title and registration. My goal was to get the ski close to the last Pros Team Kawasaki raced. It ended up being a cross between Victor Sheldon’s 1998 Pro ski and the later ones MacC and Motz raced. These mods transform the hull and definitely make it seem like a budget sxr with the more friendly handling and smaller feel of the 750 hulls. I ran this ski with a superstock 800 engine, I will post a link to my build below. I have a couple of more pressing builds to complete, which is the only reason I am selling.



The hull as it sits has the engine, pipe, and ebox out of it. No impeller in pump. A huge variety of possible engine and parts combinations is available on this. I am in the process of rebuilding the bottom end of the original big pin 750 engine, which is available as well.



Offers will be considered, but as soon as we get below 2k for the parts listed, I’m going to be very hesitant to include the Skat intake or 3DR hood. Both of those parts are exceedingly rare and I would be willing to hold onto them and sell the balance of the package for less, for example with the OEM hood and a jet dynamics intake grate.



$2000.00 for all parts listed below,

$2500.00 for all parts listed below, plus all remaining original parts I have, original engine (currently disassembled) with all remaining parts, carbs, oem pipe (whole ski minus intake manifold, ebox and impeller)





Parts list details:



1998 SXI Pro



Hull:

3DR carbon fiber hood (new as of 2012 and in excellent shape)

Stock hood available

3DR Front Sponsons (installed as new in 2012)

Blowsion hull extensions

Modified oem rear sponsons

Full Jetrim pad kit

750 gph bilge pump

Skat Trak stainless steel intake grate

Craftsman’s carbon sxr ride plate

Billet exhaust exit

Black anodized bilge and pisser fittings

Full adhesive bumper kit

NEW as of 2012 Fuel tank (WHITE!) with billet fuel sender

Pump (no impeller)

Bulkhead bearing mount (rebuilt)

Driveshaft

A few top secret hull mods



Pole:

AC Pole -2”

UMI billet sub plate and steering

Blowsion 4 degree bars

Stx start stop and finger throttle

ODI Ruffian grips





Build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...398&highlight=





This is by a significant margin the best handling pro I have been on. Yet I have learned quite a bit and know the next few steps which could be taken with this set up. As such I’d be happy to offer the buyer some of this knowledge in order to get the most out of this package. As it sits now, I’d say it has probably about 80% of the sxr’s handling. High speed turns are transformed and porpoising is completely eliminated. The rear end really sticks and an aggressive ride plate only improves things.





More pictures available upon request, these are what I had handy.







Pro1.jpgPro2.jpgPro3.jpgPro4.jpg Last edited by theVetteman3; Today at 07:58 AM . 1985 JS550/800 "Pretty Red": Newmiller 800, Rhaas 750 pump conv. [56.3mph gps]

2009 1100 SJ: Kawi 1100

2009 SJ MINT: KP steering adaptor, Worx 228 intake [45.6mph gps]

1987 WJ650: 6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, cheater pipe [42.4mph gps]

1994 XiR: 830cc Superstock, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]

1998 SXI PRO: 3DR hull mods [TBD]



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules