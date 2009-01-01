Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1992 kawi 750sx FS #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 889 1992 kawi 750sx FS image.jpgimage.jpgimage.jpg

1992 750sx , not the cleanest , but runs very well , real 92 no designation code cylinder , std bore , and it's an A stamping , stock with extras , extras include , aluminum MMF handlepole , hydro turf floor mat , 10/18 big hub impellor , 38 kehin 3 jet carb , dryed out stock pipe , de baffled stock waterbox , upgraded cooling system , timing advance , bars , finger throttle , pole spring , this one won't blow up on the first ride like all the other 750s in its price range , 150 psi both holes , just serviced ready to ride , 1400 $

