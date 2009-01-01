Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Attention All Jr. Class Riders #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 725 Attention All Jr. Class Riders From Rich Boell, Chief Safety & Tech Inspector Best of the West Series:



IJSBA Junior Class 2017 - 2018 10-12 Stock or 13-15 Stock that rider will be required to have a Restrictor Plate affixed to the SX-R 1500 Ski. The plate fits between the throttle body and the damper in the intake line of the watercraft. These Restrictor Plates reduce the intake to 26mm.



If you need to purchase one you can order it from the ISJBA. This is the only approved Restrictor Plate Allowed.



These are the same Rules that were used at the 2017 Blowsion World Finals.



If you have any questions please call me at 510-715-6182.



Thank You,

Rich Boell

Tech Director

