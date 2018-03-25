|
|
-
Top Dog
Sxr Skat Trak 12v 142mm setback pump/drop nozzle/prop
Selling the pump out of my sxr1100
It's a 142mm skat trak 12 vein setback pump with skat trak cutback prop, skat trak drop nozzle setup, cable, protec lever, and associated hardware. Worked perfect in my sxr1100. Prop, pump, and nozzles are all matched to one another so everything works great together. Pushed my stock motor 1100(with carbs, milled head, timing advance) to 63 on gps
Also have the skat trak setback sxr driveshaft available if needed.
$1700 shipped to mainland US
20180325_145547.jpg20180325_145432.jpg20180325_145533.jpg20180325_145521.jpg
Last edited by cman; Today at 05:04 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules