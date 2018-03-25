Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sxr Skat Trak 12v 142mm setback pump/drop nozzle/prop #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,378 Sxr Skat Trak 12v 142mm setback pump/drop nozzle/prop Selling the pump out of my sxr1100



It's a 142mm skat trak 12 vein setback pump with skat trak cutback prop, skat trak drop nozzle setup, cable, protec lever, and associated hardware. Worked perfect in my sxr1100. Prop, pump, and nozzles are all matched to one another so everything works great together. Pushed my stock motor 1100(with carbs, milled head, timing advance) to 63 on gps



Also have the skat trak setback sxr driveshaft available if needed.



$1700 shipped to mainland US







20180325_145547.jpg20180325_145432.jpg20180325_145533.jpg20180325_145521.jpg Last edited by cman; Today at 05:04 PM .

https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam



Need parts? Optima Racing is the place

http://optimaracing.com/ Check out Poor Boy Racing on FacebookNeed parts? Optima Racing is the place Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules