  Today, 05:01 PM
    cman
    cman is offline
    Top Dog cman's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    i can see you
    Posts
    1,378

    Sxr Skat Trak 12v 142mm setback pump/drop nozzle/prop

    Selling the pump out of my sxr1100

    It's a 142mm skat trak 12 vein setback pump with skat trak cutback prop, skat trak drop nozzle setup, cable, protec lever, and associated hardware. Worked perfect in my sxr1100. Prop, pump, and nozzles are all matched to one another so everything works great together. Pushed my stock motor 1100(with carbs, milled head, timing advance) to 63 on gps

    Also have the skat trak setback sxr driveshaft available if needed.

    $1700 shipped to mainland US



    20180325_145547.jpg20180325_145432.jpg20180325_145533.jpg20180325_145521.jpg
    Last edited by cman; Today at 05:04 PM.
    Check out Poor Boy Racing on Facebook
    https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam

    Need parts? Optima Racing is the place
    http://optimaracing.com/
