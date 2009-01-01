Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 787 RFI PTO Removal question #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2006 Location Rochester,NY Age 33 Posts 418 787 RFI PTO Removal question Hi

Seems to be 3D week- this is for an 05 3D. I'm preparing to send my oem motor to SBT. I've never taken the PTO off a motor before. How does this come off? I've removed the 6 bolts from the coupler- does that come off separately, and what's behind it?

Looks like either a I need a puller, or a chain wrench- when I get that far.





ALso- is it ok if there's grooves in the face of the rotary valve and cover? Block and underside are fine.



Thanks for the help.



