Hi
Seems to be 3D week- this is for an 05 3D. I'm preparing to send my oem motor to SBT. I've never taken the PTO off a motor before. How does this come off? I've removed the 6 bolts from the coupler- does that come off separately, and what's behind it?
Looks like either a I need a puller, or a chain wrench- when I get that far.


ALso- is it ok if there's grooves in the face of the rotary valve and cover? Block and underside are fine.

Thanks for the help.

