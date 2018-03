Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 62t Complete Top End #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2014 Location Massachusetts Posts 123 62t Complete Top End Pulled this from a non-running ski. Compression was in the 130's. I honed the cylinders and they actually look pretty good. Could try to run as is with new rings or bore and go that route. Needs a good blasting and paint but otherwise in good condition. Asking $120 shipped or best offer.



IMG_0170.JPG

IMG_0171.JPG

IMG_0168.JPG

IMG_0169.JPG

