Thread: Sxr parts

    Sxr parts

    I'm selling some Sxr stuff that's been sitting on the shelf for a long time

    2 qty 04+ stators and spare trigger pickup. One worked perfect, the other was never used by me so I cannot comment but all wiring is in good shape and not broken.
    $165 shipped for both

    D23 advent cdi. Works perfect, can be used with all model years 03-11
    $325 shipped
    Re: Sxr parts

    Ill take those 2 stators. Pm PayPal please...


