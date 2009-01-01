Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 motor timing hole cover. Should it breathe? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location So Cal Posts 38 650 motor timing hole cover. Should it breathe? Hi All,



So i noticed that my timing hole cover at the top front of stator cover didnt have an O ring like in the diagram of the service manual. So i put one on. Then i realized there is no way for that cavity of the flywheel / stator to breathe at all (let air out when it heats up or air in when it cools down). I noticed the plastic timing cap itself had a plug inside of the inside held in by set screws and a hole that ran through the top outside. Is this all normal?



I can get pics if yall need.



