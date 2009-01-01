Hi All,

So i noticed that my timing hole cover at the top front of stator cover didnt have an O ring like in the diagram of the service manual. So i put one on. Then i realized there is no way for that cavity of the flywheel / stator to breathe at all (let air out when it heats up or air in when it cools down). I noticed the plastic timing cap itself had a plug inside of the inside held in by set screws and a hole that ran through the top outside. Is this all normal?

I can get pics if yall need.

~Nd4