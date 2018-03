Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 sea do o for parts. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2007 Location miami Age 36 Posts 317 2000 sea do o for parts. Guys I got a good deal on a ski and trailer that were abandoned for like 7 yrs. The trailer and the ski both need work and didn't come with a title. Any advice on getting a title when the owner has passed away. The guy who sold it to me got it with the house he bought several yrs ago.I wouldn't like to part it out so any advice on getting a title for it by legal means would be appreciated.



