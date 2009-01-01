|
92 Boston Whaler RAGE
I am installing a 760 Yamaha (purchased from SBT) in my RAGE....
Is the driveshaft couplers swappable? 650 to 760. The rubber coupling is different.
Do I need to retain the water box, other than noise control?
