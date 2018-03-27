|
Someone butchered the wiring from my stator to cdi box, what should I do?
Previous owner totally butchered the wiring from my stator. I got this ski out in the water for about 5minutes when I first bought it and hit a wake and it died and never has had spark again. Pretty sure water got into this and fried my sparking coil. I've got a new coil i'm about ready to put in, but whats my best option with these wires, can I replace this with a stock part? I'm pretty good with a soldering iron but i'd rather not have 2 splices in each line...
