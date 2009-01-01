|
|
-
Looking for recommendations on fiberglass repair supplies for a 95 750sxi
I have a 95 750 sxi that I'm looking to do some repairs and reinforcements to and wondering best stuff to use and where to get it from. Also looking to install footholds so whatever supplies would be needed for that as well. Thanks!!!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests)
- Camojake,
- rhaas
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules