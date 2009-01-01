Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Honda aquatrax no codes on trailer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Louisiana Age 22 Posts 1 Honda aquatrax no codes on trailer Hi everyone I just joined in yesterday... I have a 2007 Honda aquatrax T3 f-12x has 168hrs. I rode my ski Saturday all day long with no issues at all literally all day. Finally on the way back to the launch and not even 100yards from the launch the ski started beeping and went into limp mode not going over 3000rpm.... I shut it down for a minute then cranked it back up and rode about another 100yards and same thing happened. Now that I have done some reading I am trying to figure out what code it is but the ski will not throw the code when I run it on the trailer.... Im guessing I should put it back in the water and ride it until it throws the code again then follow the procedure to figure out what code it is? Also if it is code 25... which I read a lot about... everyones says to go straight to the ecu... question is who has the best price on the oem ecu??



