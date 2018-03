Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sea Doo 3d Shoq Pole upper mounting bracket #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location WI Age 55 Posts 1 Sea Doo 3d Shoq Pole upper mounting bracket Anyone have an upper mounting bracket they'd be willing to sell (P12 in the attached pic)? Or maybe take some measurements and pictures of so I can try to make something that will work?



Thanks,



