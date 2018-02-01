|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Kawasaki 550sx hull, 440js complete and 300js complete
1991 550sx hull in good condition, waterbox, tank, pump, on/off switch, finger throttle and paperwork. $450
1989 440 all original in good shape. Nice clean ski, starts up and runs fine 120 compression. Ski has paperwork $650
1986 300js all original cream puff! Super clean ski, has not been running in many years. I put a little fuel in the carb and it fired right up, I'm sure it can use a carb clean or rebuild. 140 psi and the oil pump is blocked off to run premix. Ski has paperwork. $650
550 piston port motor, runs well, 120 psi, with carb, no exhaust or starter. $350.
Two Westcoast waterbox's for 550, 440, 300. $90each
Any questions please ask. I have more pics of needed. Thanks
20180201_142418.jpg20180201_142412.jpg20180201_141621.jpg20180201_141626.jpg20180316_130705.jpg20180316_125321.jpg20180316_124921.jpg20180201_142442.jpg20180201_141514.jpg0
Skis are located on Long Island, NY. Please no scammers or bs low ball offers, prices are firm
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules