Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 550sx hull, 440js complete and 300js complete #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2010 Location On the big fish Posts 17 Kawasaki 550sx hull, 440js complete and 300js complete 1991 550sx hull in good condition, waterbox, tank, pump, on/off switch, finger throttle and paperwork. $450



1989 440 all original in good shape. Nice clean ski, starts up and runs fine 120 compression. Ski has paperwork $650



1986 300js all original cream puff! Super clean ski, has not been running in many years. I put a little fuel in the carb and it fired right up, I'm sure it can use a carb clean or rebuild. 140 psi and the oil pump is blocked off to run premix. Ski has paperwork. $650



550 piston port motor, runs well, 120 psi, with carb, no exhaust or starter. $350.



Two Westcoast waterbox's for 550, 440, 300. $90each



Any questions please ask. I have more pics of needed. Thanks







20180201_142418.jpg20180201_142412.jpg20180201_141621.jpg20180201_141626.jpg20180316_130705.jpg20180316_125321.jpg20180316_124921.jpg20180201_142442.jpg20180201_141514.jpg



