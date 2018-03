Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help with jetting for a Stock 650sx with Keihin cdkii DG 42mm carb #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location Warminster. Pa Age 25 Posts 2 Help with jetting for a Stock 650sx with Keihin cdkii DG 42mm carb I have a stock 650sx.

I did the pipe mod.

I found a Red Keihin cdkii carb

It measures 42mm, people said it's a DG or Sudco carb.



Wondering if anyone has a similar set up I just wanna know where to start or what the correct jetting should be as well as the needle and spring?



Any help would be much appreciated



