Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Xlt1200 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Burnsville, MN Age 60 Posts 1 Xlt1200 The initial issue is cavitation on Holeshot. Upon inspection, I can see a piece of foam hanging down from where the Ride Plate meets the Pump Intake Shoe.



My thought was to install a Pump Seal Kit to fill the cavities in the housing. In the instructions I found online at the RIVA website, it mentions to “Be sure not to damage or destroy the OE foam gasket at the end of the Shoe.”



Well, I think that this is EXACTLY what is already destroyed! As I look at the Kit itself, I cannot see if a new piece of gasket is part of the Kit. It sure doesn’t look like it is.



Where do I get a new gasket piece? Is there an exact piece that I can get? Or am I trying engineer a new piece out of some foam chunks?



I did see one video that showed that that piece came with the Pump Seal Kit that goes into a new RIVA (or R&D...not sure which) intake grate. It went into the bottom of the back of the Shoe and matched up with the Ride Plate. But, I was not too keen on buying a new intake grate. While I am on that subject, is the Pump Seal Kit OK for use with the OEM Pump Shoe?

