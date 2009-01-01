pxctoday

Thread: Xlt1200

  Today, 01:15 AM
    Racurl
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Burnsville, MN
    Age
    60
    Posts
    1

    Xlt1200

    The initial issue is cavitation on Holeshot. Upon inspection, I can see a piece of foam hanging down from where the Ride Plate meets the Pump Intake Shoe.

    My thought was to install a Pump Seal Kit to fill the cavities in the housing. In the instructions I found online at the RIVA website, it mentions to “Be sure not to damage or destroy the OE foam gasket at the end of the Shoe.”

    Well, I think that this is EXACTLY what is already destroyed! As I look at the Kit itself, I cannot see if a new piece of gasket is part of the Kit. It sure doesn’t look like it is.

    Where do I get a new gasket piece? Is there an exact piece that I can get? Or am I trying engineer a new piece out of some foam chunks?

    I did see one video that showed that that piece came with the Pump Seal Kit that goes into a new RIVA (or R&D...not sure which) intake grate. It went into the bottom of the back of the Shoe and matched up with the Ride Plate. But, I was not too keen on buying a new intake grate. While I am on that subject, is the Pump Seal Kit OK for use with the OEM Pump Shoe?
    Last edited by Racurl; Today at 01:28 AM.
