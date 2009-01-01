|
|
-
Top Dog
Kawi Zxi 1100 motor
Looking for a complete long block, I have electronics and think I have pipe and carbs somewhere
thanks
-
Resident Guru
Re: Kawi Zxi 1100 motor
Got a good std bore greenie , or first over silver/gray 2001 fresh bore not assembled yet complete engine
-
