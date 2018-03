Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawi Zxi 1100 motor #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2007 Location Winona MN Posts 1,672 Kawi Zxi 1100 motor Looking for a complete long block, I have electronics and think I have pipe and carbs somewhere



#2 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 883 Re: Kawi Zxi 1100 motor Got a good std bore greenie , or first over silver/gray 2001 fresh bore not assembled yet complete engine #3 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,922 Re: Kawi Zxi 1100 motor got 2 good greens.

