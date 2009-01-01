pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:54 PM
    spence-r
    Kawi Zxi 1100 motor

    Looking for a complete long block, I have electronics and think I have pipe and carbs somewhere

    thanks
  Today, 12:01 AM
    Bionic racing
    Re: Kawi Zxi 1100 motor

    Got a good std bore greenie , or first over silver/gray 2001 fresh bore not assembled yet complete engine
  Today, 12:14 AM
    restosud
    Re: Kawi Zxi 1100 motor

    got 2 good greens.
