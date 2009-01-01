Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Aquatrax F12x - Starts, then dies when warmed. Hard to start. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location Auckland Age 30 Posts 1 Aquatrax F12x - Starts, then dies when warmed. Hard to start. Hi Everyone



Have looked at most questions and thought I would maybe get some advice about this nagging issue I have been having with my Honda.



I jetski fish from my Honda, when I start it for the first times it starts instantaneously and can idle all day long without any problems, however I have found that if I ride it out to the fishing area, normally about 30mins + out and shut it down. Then trying to restart it after about 10mins+ of fishing it will start but then die after idling about 10seconds. After it stalls it is hard to start and need throttle to get going, normally takes about 2 or more times cracking in 10 - 20-second intervals, after ti starts up it will then idle fine, and run great without any hesitation.



I have started experimenting by holding the throttle half-way open when starting it and it will normally start, shutter, like it wants to die for about 5 seconds, and then run great afterwards.



If I run the ski, shut it down and start it within a couple of minutes it does not die on my. It seems that after a certain amount of time has passed it does the above which I described.



Any ideas what the problem could be? Could it be the idle control valve (IAC)?



It also shows no codes, have checked for vacuum leaks, changed sparks plugs. But no change.



Thanks in advance for any advice. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules