Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sea-Doo 3 wire DESS post 278000638 - NEW #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2004 Location Olympia, WA Age 29 Posts 55 Sea-Doo 3 wire DESS post 278000638 - NEW Clearing out some old stuff I hung on to WAY too long. I have a NEW 3 wire dess post P/N 278000638. This is a Sea-Doo OEM part, not aftermarket. It's in the original bag though the bag is open.



$40 shipped to lower 48.



I have lots of other stuff I'll be posting too - 4 stroke impellers, 951DI piston kit, 951DI fuel rail, 717 flywheel housing & more. If interested in anything shoot me an email or a text- nicholas.palmer@gmail.com or 253-691-0701



