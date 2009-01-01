|
Water leaking into bilge
I have a 2005 VX110. I've kept it on a shoreport floating dock since I got it in 2007. I was at my lakehouse in early February and everything seemed OK. I drove there again yesterday and the PWC had slid back a foot or so and the aft deck was submerged. There was 8 inches of water in the bilge. The cover had blown off but the seat was on tight.
I checked both plugs and they were secure. Using a shop vac I got most of the water out, but the shoreport did not come all the way up in back. The hull was still in an 1-2 inches of water - not enough to float. Next day, the bilge had 5" of water again. Again I vacuumed it out, then I started it up and moved it 50' to a boat lift. I expected to see a hole or crack in the bottom but didn't see any. NOTE, I once had a hole in the hull a few inches ahead of the intake. I repaired it (epoxy not fiberglass) years ago and it's been OK since.
Question: What is a likely means for water to get into the bilge. Is there a gasket or something in the back of the boat that may be bad?
