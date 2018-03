Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx D-cut ride plate #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2014 Location Michigan Age 19 Posts 81 650sx D-cut ride plate Stock 650sx ride plate with D-cut, no cracks great condition

65 shipped also posted on ebay!



https://m.ebay.com/itm/Kawasaki-650s....c100891.m5206 Attached Images CA431602-ABCB-4A9F-AB48-25FA337F80B3.jpeg (783.7 KB, 5 views)

CA431602-ABCB-4A9F-AB48-25FA337F80B3.jpeg (783.7 KB, 5 views) 002DC3E7-8B4F-44C9-B58D-3E23426BCB29.jpeg (648.9 KB, 4 views) 91 Kawasaki 650sx- SOLD



91 Yamaha SN Superjet 701 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules