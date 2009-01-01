Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Opinions for a first time buyer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Pa Posts 1 Opinions for a first time buyer Im looking into buying my first jet ski, been thinking about it awhile and I want to pull the trigger. It will mostly be used in the bay and ocean, so something decently stable. Also I want something that will not get bored of in a year or so, something something decently quick( 50mph or so) Im liking the Yamaha fx ho. What do u guys think, trying to keep it under $3500, also it has to be a 4 stroke. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules