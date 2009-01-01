|
|
-
Opinions for a first time buyer
Im looking into buying my first jet ski, been thinking about it awhile and I want to pull the trigger. It will mostly be used in the bay and ocean, so something decently stable. Also I want something that will not get bored of in a year or so, something something decently quick( 50mph or so) Im liking the Yamaha fx ho. What do u guys think, trying to keep it under $3500, also it has to be a 4 stroke.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules