Finally was able to replace the fuel pump and injectors on this ski. I was looking to prime the oil injection and noticed the cable that opens the pump was not riding in the channel of the butterfly straight. I popped it off to fix it and noticed the butterfly will continuously rotate in a counter clockwise direction if I spin it. Is this normal? Shouldn't it hit a stop or something. Was thinking about premix but being RFI, I haven't seen alot of positive feedback about it. Any suggestions? Thanks