|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
X2 Carb swap questions
I have a keihin 38mm carb off of a 93 TS along with the manifold. I also have a 650sx throttle cable and bracket (the one that mounts to the motor mount). I am trying to put it on my 89 X2. I have searched and searched and what I have found is that I have all the items i listed above to make it work. The problem I am running into is I cant get the throttle to fully open, it binds a little over 1/4 throttle. Anyone ever run into this before? Are there certain year 650sx throttle brackets that are different? Is the TS 38mm different than the 650sx?
-
Re: X2 Carb swap questions
I think your problem is that a TS carburetor is an "up" pull carburetor and you're trying to
pull it down. You either need a "down" pull 38 from a 650SX (91-93) or fab up a bracket to pull from
the top side. You can also use a 40MM Kiehin from a
1992-94 750SX. It bolts to the 93 TS manifold and also pulls down. You would need to bore the manifold to 40MM to make this work.
Last edited by ACP; Today at 09:11 PM.
2001 Superjet; R&D, Blowsion, UMI, Riva, Wetwolf, Ocean Pro.
1987 650sx: Mariner, UMI, Neo Designes, R&D, Jetsports, Renthal, Hydro-Turf, Skat-Trak, Reworked stock pipe, 40mm carb, Wetwolf F/S cone.
1986 JS300; lots of mods, fast for a 300...I think
1987 X2: Rips pretty good and has some 80's flare.
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: X2 Carb swap questions
thumbnail.jpgthumbnail (1).jpg
I must have a carb off of a 93 sx then because it pulls down towards the hull bottom
-
Re: X2 Carb swap questions
Ok, it's been a while. The TS may be a down pull, but on the TS the cable pulls from a different angle. I believe, if your cable was pulling down, but from the opposite angle, it would work correctly.
2001 Superjet; R&D, Blowsion, UMI, Riva, Wetwolf, Ocean Pro.
1987 650sx: Mariner, UMI, Neo Designes, R&D, Jetsports, Renthal, Hydro-Turf, Skat-Trak, Reworked stock pipe, 40mm carb, Wetwolf F/S cone.
1986 JS300; lots of mods, fast for a 300...I think
1987 X2: Rips pretty good and has some 80's flare.
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: X2 Carb swap questions
I was thinking about straightening the bend on the bracket and moving it in towards the block more to get a straight shot to the throttle pull
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules