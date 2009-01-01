pxctoday

  1. Today, 08:35 PM #1
    kawi5fiddy
    kawi5fiddy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie kawi5fiddy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Lake Havasu
    Age
    32
    Posts
    5

    X2 Carb swap questions

    I have a keihin 38mm carb off of a 93 TS along with the manifold. I also have a 650sx throttle cable and bracket (the one that mounts to the motor mount). I am trying to put it on my 89 X2. I have searched and searched and what I have found is that I have all the items i listed above to make it work. The problem I am running into is I cant get the throttle to fully open, it binds a little over 1/4 throttle. Anyone ever run into this before? Are there certain year 650sx throttle brackets that are different? Is the TS 38mm different than the 650sx?
  2. Today, 09:07 PM #2
    ACP
    ACP is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    Shiocton, Wisconsin
    Age
    40
    Posts
    471

    Re: X2 Carb swap questions

    I think your problem is that a TS carburetor is an "up" pull carburetor and you're trying to
    pull it down. You either need a "down" pull 38 from a 650SX (91-93) or fab up a bracket to pull from
    the top side. You can also use a 40MM Kiehin from a
    1992-94 750SX. It bolts to the 93 TS manifold and also pulls down. You would need to bore the manifold to 40MM to make this work.
  3. Today, 09:21 PM #3
    kawi5fiddy
    kawi5fiddy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie kawi5fiddy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Lake Havasu
    Age
    32
    Posts
    5

    Re: X2 Carb swap questions

    I must have a carb off of a 93 sx then because it pulls down towards the hull bottom
  4. Today, 09:41 PM #4
    ACP
    ACP is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    Shiocton, Wisconsin
    Age
    40
    Posts
    471

    Re: X2 Carb swap questions

    Ok, it's been a while. The TS may be a down pull, but on the TS the cable pulls from a different angle. I believe, if your cable was pulling down, but from the opposite angle, it would work correctly.
  5. Today, 09:49 PM #5
    kawi5fiddy
    kawi5fiddy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie kawi5fiddy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Lake Havasu
    Age
    32
    Posts
    5

    Re: X2 Carb swap questions

    I was thinking about straightening the bend on the bracket and moving it in towards the block more to get a straight shot to the throttle pull
