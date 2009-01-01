Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: X2 Carb swap questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2010 Location Lake Havasu Age 32 Posts 5 X2 Carb swap questions I have a keihin 38mm carb off of a 93 TS along with the manifold. I also have a 650sx throttle cable and bracket (the one that mounts to the motor mount). I am trying to put it on my 89 X2. I have searched and searched and what I have found is that I have all the items i listed above to make it work. The problem I am running into is I cant get the throttle to fully open, it binds a little over 1/4 throttle. Anyone ever run into this before? Are there certain year 650sx throttle brackets that are different? Is the TS 38mm different than the 650sx? #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2003 Location Shiocton, Wisconsin Age 40 Posts 471 Re: X2 Carb swap questions I think your problem is that a TS carburetor is an "up" pull carburetor and you're trying to

pull it down. You either need a "down" pull 38 from a 650SX (91-93) or fab up a bracket to pull from

the top side. You can also use a 40MM Kiehin from a

You can also use a 40MM Kiehin from a 1992-94 750SX. It bolts to the 93 TS manifold and also pulls down. You would need to bore the manifold to 40MM to make this work.



1987 X2: Rips pretty good and has some 80's flare. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2010 Location Lake Havasu Age 32 Posts 5 Re: X2 Carb swap questions thumbnail.jpgthumbnail (1).jpg

I must have a carb off of a 93 sx then because it pulls down towards the hull bottom #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2003 Location Shiocton, Wisconsin Age 40 Posts 471 Re: X2 Carb swap questions Ok, it's been a while. The TS may be a down pull, but on the TS the cable pulls from a different angle. I believe, if your cable was pulling down, but from the opposite angle, it would work correctly. 2001 Superjet; R&D, Blowsion, UMI, Riva, Wetwolf, Ocean Pro.



