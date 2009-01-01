pxctoday

  Today, 03:24 PM
    treys599
    550sx backfiring

    Im working on a frends ski as he does not have the tools or necessarily understanding to fix it. The story behind it is its a 1993 550sx that he bought about 6 months ago, and we all went out to the lake. It ran good for 2 hours then died and the battery died when trying to restart it. Took it home and it sat for 6 months. He worked on it a little during that time, cleaning things and trying to learn how it all works. Fast forward to this week and I pick up and take it home to get it lake ready and prepped. New battery, and some gas and it fires back up and idles. However it will not rev at all, if you give it any throttle input it will bog out, backfire through the carb and just refuse to rev. I tore the carb apart and it looks fine inside and appears to have been rebuilt recently. Ive tried tuning it but no input of any kind will keep it from not reving and backfiring. Ive never worked on a reed motor before, only my 550pp motors, and never encountered something like this. My Theory is timing, maybe woodruff key sheared? Is there anything else that can cause this, i want to just start going down a list and eliminating all possible causes. Thanks in advance!
    hendo14
    I would start with your timing. Make sure the key is in tact, stator plate aligned properly, etc. I had the same thing happen eith a 440. I would also check for air leaks. Performing a leak down test would probably be a good idea. Bad crank seals, leaking around carb base, etc.
