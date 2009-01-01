|
Shredmaster Ride Plate,Beach House -Kawasaki Ultra 150-99-05
For Sale- One hard to get Shredmaster Ride Plate for a Kawasaki Ultra 150 1999-2005.
Asking $550.00 plus actual shipping to you.
Also have some other after market bolt on parts.
R&D Extension Nozzle ........,$85.00
Work Intake Grate.............. $75.00
Tripple Pisser set up ............$90.00
Aquavein Intake Grate ........$75.00
Stock prop
re-pitched by SkiWorx .........$80.00
Beach House Sponsons........$100.00
IMG_2025.JPGIMG_2138.JPGIMG_2136.JPGIMG_2023.JPGIMG_2031.JPGIMG_2139.JPG
