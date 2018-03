Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 Yamaha SUV leaking #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location South Carolina Age 29 Posts 1 2000 Yamaha SUV leaking Working on a 2000 SUV and water is leaking around the driveshaft. Looked underneath and see the white through-hull fitting around the driveshaft is cracked.

Is this part replaceable? Best way to repair? Iíve searched every part diagram and cannot seem to find it.







