|
|
-
beep code(s)
Hi all, I have a 96 spx I cant get started. The compression is good. I put a little gas in the cylinders and hit the start button and it turns over but no pop. The spark seems weak but I dont know how to measure it. Can it be measured ? Also, when I put the key on the post I should get 2 beeps indicating its good to go. Instead, I get the 2 expected beeps, a slight pause, then a 3rd beep. What is this additional beep trying to tell me ? Maybe where the problem is ? Is there a "beep code chart" I can look at ? Where would I find it ?? Any help is appreciated. Thanks in advance...
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules