Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: beep code(s) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location nor cal Age 59 Posts 7 beep code(s) Hi all, I have a 96 spx I cant get started. The compression is good. I put a little gas in the cylinders and hit the start button and it turns over but no pop. The spark seems weak but I dont know how to measure it. Can it be measured ? Also, when I put the key on the post I should get 2 beeps indicating its good to go. Instead, I get the 2 expected beeps, a slight pause, then a 3rd beep. What is this additional beep trying to tell me ? Maybe where the problem is ? Is there a "beep code chart" I can look at ? Where would I find it ?? Any help is appreciated. Thanks in advance... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules