Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Timing advance plate help!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location north Alabama Age 28 Posts 3 Timing advance plate help!! Has anyone experienced firing issues after installing the r&d plate? I can remove plate and motor will run fine. No pinched wires etc. i am using the thicker gasket as well. Thanks in advance!! #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2011 Location Kansas City Posts 132 Re: Timing advance plate help!! That's a strange one, mine works fine, no issues. 16 XFS

11 FZS

08 SuperJet

08 SXR 1100 #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location north Alabama Age 28 Posts 3 Re: Timing advance plate help!! I thought so too! #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,209 Re: Timing advance plate help!! Have you tried it without the thick gasket? #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location north Alabama Age 28 Posts 3 Re: Timing advance plate help!! I haven't. I'm going to tomorrow. #6 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2011 Location Kansas City Posts 132 Re: Timing advance plate help!! Did you grind the corner the sensor off to make it fit? Or some grind the case a little, or both. I was thinking if you took to much off could it be grounding out on the plate or cover??? Last edited by Baja 252; Yesterday at 11:53 PM . 16 XFS

11 FZS

08 SuperJet

08 SXR 1100 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) Bionic racing Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules