  1. Today, 08:44 PM #1
    112motorsports
    PWCToday Regular
    SXR Carb rebuild question.

    I have a quick question. On the non fuel pump side the return carb on a 2003 SXR do i use the paper gasket on top of the oring,or just the oring? Picture 1 correct or picture 2
  2. Today, 09:17 PM #2
    GabeH
    Re: SXR Carb rebuild question.

    Just the o ring. Pic 2.


  3. Today, 09:24 PM #3
    112motorsports
    Re: SXR Carb rebuild question.

    Thank you sir. I appreciate it.
