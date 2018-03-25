|
SXR Carb rebuild question.
I have a quick question. On the non fuel pump side the return carb on a 2003 SXR do i use the paper gasket on top of the oring,or just the oring? Picture 1 correct or picture 2
I dream skis
Re: SXR Carb rebuild question.
Just the o ring. Pic 2.
Re: SXR Carb rebuild question.
Thank you sir. I appreciate it.
