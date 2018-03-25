Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: SXR Carb rebuild question. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2005 Location Mooresville Age 36 Posts 122 SXR Carb rebuild question. I have a quick question. On the non fuel pump side the return carb on a 2003 SXR do i use the paper gasket on top of the oring,or just the oring? Picture 1 correct or picture 2 Attached Images A547401E-D280-40E5-858F-F51312C7F108.jpeg (1.86 MB, 6 views)

Just the o ring. Pic 2.





Thank you sir. I appreciate it.

