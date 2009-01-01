Jetpilot Race Boots - New in box (or bag)
I have the following available:
1X Size 6
2X Size 7
1X Size 8 (in bag)
1X Size 9
$50.00 shipped each
$40.00 each picked up
Jetpilot full finger gloves - New in bags
I have the following available:
1X Size Small
1X Size X-Large
$25.00 shipped each
$20.00 each picked up
Jetpilot vests (used)
Black/Silver Recoil Side Entry Neo Vest (L) - Good shape (has a few water spots near collar - shown in pictures)
Silver Echelon Neo Vest (M) - Good shape (has a few marks near collar - shown in pictures)
Black Echelon Neo Vest (M) - Like new
Camo/Orange A10 Como Vest (L) - Like new - comes with two matching rash guards SS & LS (both size L)
White/Grey O.G. Neo Vest (M) - Good shape (minor discoloration on sides below arm holes)
$50.00 shipped each.
$35.00 each picked up.
Included shipping assumes you are in one of the 48 continental states.
Local pickup welcomed in or around Plymouth MN, 55441
