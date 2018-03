Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 2001 Yamaha XL800 Info gauge / Cluster #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2012 Location Navarre Florida Age 47 Posts 435 WTB 2001 Yamaha XL800 Info gauge / Cluster As the title says I need a Good Info Gauge Cluster for a 2001 XL800 cross ref. says 2001-2004 XL and XLT gauges are the same. Part # F0P-6820A-01-00 If it has a 6pin connector it will not work.

Thanks Rob Owner Operator of:

RLS Motorwork's



Currently Riding

2006 Sea Doo RXP 215 minor mods 73.2 MPH GPS

2004 Sea Doo GTX Limited 185 SC 63 MPH GPS

2006 Sea Doo GTI SE 130. 56 MPH GPS

1997 Sea Doo Sportster 717 37 MPH GPS



Working on

2004 Sea Doo GTX 185 SC Dropped valve

2011 VX110 Sport

2000 Polaris Genesis Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules