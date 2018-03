Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB kawi 650 mani #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2015 Location Wilmington illinois Age 22 Posts 197 WTB kawi 650 mani Don't care what condition it's in as long as the holes aren't stripped. Preferably a really crappy cheap one because it's for a beater TS that I traded for a canoe lol thanks fellas. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules