Came across a guy with two 85 JS550. PP engine, BN carb, that exhaust outlet on left nose.
both stock, factory graphics. They are tidy, scratches and rubs you would expect on 33 yo ski.
they belong to his wife.
registration expired 2016. have titles.
one ran when last used, one would turn over but not start.

no water inside engine bay, two mice do live in one.

they are available if anyone near Chapin SC 29036 would like to know more.

For me its too much work, and needs too many parts to make worthwhile.
best part on these is the factory finger throttle.

Sorry but but I did not think to get pictures.