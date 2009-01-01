|
|
-
97 Seadoo Speedster Freebie
Hello, i was recently "given" a 97 speedster which has sat outside for 10years. I know I am going to have to spend some time on this one. I was hoping someone may know of a vessel specific manual for this boat. I know about the "sticky" for seadoo manuals but was hoping for something more specific. Also, any tips on how to get what is left of the seats out? Any info would be helpful! Thanks
