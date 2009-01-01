|
|
-
Frequent Poster
SXR 800 Parts Lot. Carbs, Cylinder, Cases, Stator, Etc
Good used parts. Some hardly used. A good amount of this stuff came off a ski that was run 2-3 times since new and put away for 10 years.
Starter $60
Bendix $60
Stator $250
Cylinder $make offer
Cases $make offer
Stock carbs w/Novi Maxflow w/Blowsion Spark Arrestors $450
Stock Intake $150
Bed Plate $50
2006 Electronics $300
Stock Exhaust $150
Head $make offer
Flywheel $60
Misc Hardware $50
All prices are before shipping. Will be shipped from 85085.
Pics can be found here: http://smg.photobucket.com/user/bron...ry/SXR%20Parts
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules