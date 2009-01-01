Good used parts. Some hardly used. A good amount of this stuff came off a ski that was run 2-3 times since new and put away for 10 years.

Starter $60
Bendix $60
Stator $250
Cylinder $make offer
Cases $make offer
Stock carbs w/Novi Maxflow w/Blowsion Spark Arrestors $450
Stock Intake $150
Bed Plate $50
2006 Electronics $300
Stock Exhaust $150
Head $make offer
Flywheel $60
Misc Hardware $50

All prices are before shipping. Will be shipped from 85085.

Pics can be found here: http://smg.photobucket.com/user/bron...ry/SXR%20Parts