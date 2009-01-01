Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR 800 Parts Lot. Carbs, Cylinder, Cases, Stator, Etc #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2008 Location UT and AZ Posts 206 SXR 800 Parts Lot. Carbs, Cylinder, Cases, Stator, Etc Good used parts. Some hardly used. A good amount of this stuff came off a ski that was run 2-3 times since new and put away for 10 years.



Starter $60

Bendix $60

Stator $250

Cylinder $make offer

Cases $make offer

Stock carbs w/Novi Maxflow w/Blowsion Spark Arrestors $450

Stock Intake $150

Bed Plate $50

2006 Electronics $300

Stock Exhaust $150

Head $make offer

Flywheel $60

Misc Hardware $50



All prices are before shipping. Will be shipped from 85085.



