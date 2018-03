Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waveraider 1100 ebox (what wires do I connect up) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Louisville KY Age 19 Posts 6 Waveraider 1100 ebox (what wires do I connect up) I don't want to get into specifics but every butt connector and ground wires have been undone. The ebox is completely disassembled... I've been looking for a wiring diagram or some indication of what wires go where but I'm struggling. Please help if possible, thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules