|
|
-
Carburetor question
Whats up guys, does anyone know why Kawasaki used only a 28mm kei-hin carb on their 650 motors? (x2, ts, jetmate) yet they put a honking bn44 on the 550s? smaller motor with a much larger carb, I just don't get it. I think later they changed over to a kei-hin 38mm on the x2's but that's still not as large as the 550's carb.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules