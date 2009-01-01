Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Carburetor question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2017 Location Lyman Posts 16 Carburetor question Whats up guys, does anyone know why Kawasaki used only a 28mm kei-hin carb on their 650 motors? (x2, ts, jetmate) yet they put a honking bn44 on the 550s? smaller motor with a much larger carb, I just don't get it. I think later they changed over to a kei-hin 38mm on the x2's but that's still not as large as the 550's carb. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

