SKI SPECS:

1984 js550 hull with Front Sponsons, Footwells Installed in the Tray, Black Diamond Cut Hydro turf and title in hand.

650sx Engine with Dual Cooling and Ported Cylinder.

Ocean Pro High Performance Head, 185 PSI Compression.

Dale's Bad Attitude Aftermarket Coil.

Stock 650sx 128mm Carb Jetted for Aftermarket Exhaust.

Coffman 650sx High Performance Exhaust Pipe.

650sx Pump with Aftermarket Impeller and Dual Cooling Lines.

Pole length has been shortened by -2" using a 650sx Steering Assembly and Turn Plate.

Front Nose and Side Braces.

Ocean Pro Unskegged Ride Plate, Race Legal.

Stock Exhaust Side Exit Mount has been placed near the back of the engine bay to keep exhaust fumes out of your face, but the hull is also plumbed for rear exhaust which has a removable plug.



(I installed the side exhaust to keep the exhaust geometry the same as my old hull for performance reasons.)

Rear exhaust line can be modified for the use of a sculper valve, or the side exit removed by glassing it over.



HULL:

There were over 100 hours of work put into building this jet ski hull by StandUpGuy23. And it is Awesome!



The stock 128mm pump and pump cavity were removed and swapped with one from a 650sx. Footwells were glassed in and WaterFly front sponsons/tubbies were installed. Motor mounts for the 650/750 bed plate were glassed in also, so no adapter plate is used. A stock 550 coupler was machined to properly space the engine coupler.



This ski is fast and carves hard.



This ski ran 54mph with a 44sbn Carb, Skat 9/17 Impeller, and a Factory Pipe 650sx Limited Exhaust. Due to limited availability, I am swapping out these items.



I wouldn't sell it otherwise, but need the space and swapped parts for a freestyle build.



It is early in the season and will need a couple weeks to get it prepared for pickup.



1800.00 or best offer.





HULL ONLY PURCHASE:

I will also sell the hull bare without the motor, exhaust, electronics and pump.



It will include the bare hull, hood, handle pole, handle pole spring, handle bars with 650sx steering assembly, grips, steering cable, motor mounts, shaft hull thru bearing, 550sx drive shaft with machined coupler for the proper motor/shaft/pump spacing.



700.00 Firm





Let me know if you are interested.

Note:

This hull was built in 2013, prior to the release of the Rhaas Products 140mm 750 pump kits, and has basically the same performance characteristics. Last edited by sportsfreak29; Today at 07:38 PM . If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!



