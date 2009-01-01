Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mn Registration Issues? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location Brownsville, mn Posts 36 Mn Registration Issues? I was looking at purchasing another Ski and the owner had the PWC registered in his name but the registration has some incorrect information. The Hull ID is correct on the registration but the model is listed as an 2003 Seadoo RX, but the ski is a 2001 Seadoo Gtx. Can I simply tell them at the DNR to correct it, or is there some formal documentation I need to get it fixed. The ski is registered in Mn and I will be transferring it in my name in Mn.



Also, is there a limit to the number of jetskis that I register in my name in a year? I already put 3 in my name in the last 6 months. I like to tinker with skis, so I usually buy and sell a few and keep some to ride. Thanks for your response.



